Ather Energy CEO on building an EV company in India, advice for aspiring EV entrepreneurs

Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:52 AM IST

One of India's most prominent electric vehicle startup founder's advice to entrepreneurs looking to enter the electric two-wheeler space is - focus on commercial vehicles instead. Speaking with Mint Assistant Editor Alisha Sachdev at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said that the current market conditions don't afford newcomers the time it takes to build new platforms in electric two-wheelers.