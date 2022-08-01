Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Videos / Ather Energy CEO on building an EV company in India, advice for aspiring EV entrepreneurs

Ather Energy CEO on building an EV company in India, advice for aspiring EV entrepreneurs

Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:52 AM IST Livemint

One of India's most prominent electric vehicle startup founder's advice to entrepreneurs looking to enter the electric two-wheeler space is - focus on commercial vehicles instead. Speaking with Mint Assistant Editor Alisha Sachdev at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said that the current market conditions don't afford newcomers the time it takes to build new platforms in electric two-wheelers.