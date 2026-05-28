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Aussie PM #Albanese Labels His 2 #India Visits As 'Great Honours': Here’s Why

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed strong warmth towards India, calling it an “extraordinary opportunity” for Australia and the region. Highlighting India’s rise as the world’s third-largest economy this decade, Albanese described Australia as both a Pacific and Indian Ocean nation. He praised the strengthening trade ties through the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and the shared bonds of culture, education, and cricket. Albanese also looked forward to hosting PM Narendra Modi in Australia for the second time, crediting the vibrant million-strong Indian-Australian community.

Livemint
Published28 May 2026, 08:08 PM IST
Aussie PM Albanese Labels His 2 India Visits As 'Great Honours': Here’s Why
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