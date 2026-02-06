Australia Bans Course Transfer Commissions for International Students from March 31, 2026! Govt cracks down on “course hopping” — agents barred from earning fees/bonuses when onshore students switch courses/institutions before completing visa-linked programs. Applies to universities, vocational colleges & schools. Goal: remove financial incentives, stop non-genuine transfers, restore visa integrity. Grace period for offers accepted by March 31, 2026. Part of broader student visa tightening—India now in higher risk tier. Impacts thousands of Indian students!
