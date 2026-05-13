Avengers, Assemble! Can Top Tech CEOs Help Trump Convince Xi To 'Open Up China'?

Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing with one of the most powerful corporate delegations ever assembled by a US President — including #ElonMusk, #JensenHuang (Nvidia), #TimCook (Apple), #LarryFink, and top executives from #GoldmanSachs, #Qualcomm, #Visa, #Mastercard, and more. Representing over $10 trillion in combined market value, the mission is clear: convince Xi Jinping to open China’s markets wider for American businesses. This high-stakes summit comes amid ongoing trade tensions, with Trump pushing for major concessions on technology, manufacturing, and market access.