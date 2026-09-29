Aviation Minister Reveals Plan For 100 New Airports In India, Says Passengers To Grow 6x By 2047

India’s aviation market is expanding faster than airlines are adding seats, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday. Revenue passenger kilometres grew at a 7.3% CAGR over the last decade, outpacing 7% growth in available seat kilometres. Speaking at Routes Asia 2027, Naidu said the government is targeting a six-fold rise in passengers to 130 crore and nearly 400 airports by 2047, up from more than 166 operational airports today. Sixty-six airports are under development and another 100 are in the pipeline.
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