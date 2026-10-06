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#Aviation Minister's Big Announcement, Says #India To Start Manufacturing Passenger Planes

Civil Aviation Minister

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Published6 Oct 2026, 05:09 PM IST
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#Aviation Minister's Big Announcement, Says #India To Start Manufacturing Passenger Planes
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