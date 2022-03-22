Home
‘Bachchhan Paandey’ big release of the week, ‘Jalsa’ on Amazon Prime
Updated: 22 Mar 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint
- With most covid restrictions eased across the country, cinemas were hoping for a big Holi weekend that saw the release of Akshay Kumar’s action comedy Bachchhan Paandey. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment