Back Sebi recovers 6.57 crore dues from Sahara Group, its chief Subrata Roy | Mint Primer | Mint

Sebi recovers ₹ 6.57 crore dues from Sahara Group, its chief Subrata Roy

Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has recovered pending dues worth ₹6.57 crore from Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, its chief Subrata Roy, and others in the case pertaining to flouting norms in issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its recovery order. ‘In view of the payment of the amount of ₹6.57 crore due under the certificate, the said certificate is hereby completed.’ The amount included interest and other charges