Fresh violence in Bangladesh has reignited concerns over law and order, following reports of arson, deaths and attacks linked to ongoing unrest. The developments come amid heightened political tensions and renewed fears over the safety of minorities in the country. Reacting to the incident, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor warned against what he described as dangerous “mob rule,” calling the situation deeply concerning as Bangladesh approaches a crucial political phase. Watch.
