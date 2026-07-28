Bank of Baroda Shares Fall Amid Data Breach; Customer Records, Aadhaar Details Leaked on Dark Web

Bank of Baroda has confirmed a suspected cyber incident after an alleged 1TB dataset containing customer and internal records surfaced online. The bank says the breach was caused by a potential employee email compromise and insists its core banking systems were not accessed. However, cybersecurity experts warn that the leaked files reportedly include Aadhaar details, account-opening forms, loan documents, netbanking records, and internal audit files, raising concerns over identity theft and phishing risks. Watch this video for everything we know so far about the alleged Bank of Baroda data breach and what it could mean for customers.