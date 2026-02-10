December-quarter earnings suggest BFSI is one of the strongest pockets of India Inc — profits are accelerating even as costs surge. But look closer, especially at banks, and this strength starts to look borrowed… from the bond market. Because here’s the paradox - a cost-heavy, labour-intensive sector is outperforming India Inc on profits — but one of the key engines powering that outperformance is already sputtering. Here’s what the data says.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.