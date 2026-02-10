Banking Sector Delivers Strongest Profit Growth In A Year: But Will It Sustain? | Earnings Season

Updated: 10 Feb 2026, 12:22 pm IST

December-quarter earnings suggest BFSI is one of the strongest pockets of India Inc — profits are accelerating even as costs surge. But look closer, especially at banks, and this strength starts to look borrowed… from the bond market. Because here’s the paradox - a cost-heavy, labour-intensive sector is outperforming India Inc on profits — but one of the key engines powering that outperformance is already sputtering. Here’s what the data says.