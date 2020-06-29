Banks slow in transmitting rate cuts to customers? SBI MD explains mechanism

Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 07:52 AM IST

Are banks slow in transmitting lower interest rate... moreAre banks slow in transmitting lower interest rates to customers? This was the question posed to Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director of State Bank of India at a webinar of Mint's Pivot Or Perish series. The latest edition focused on India's micro, small and medium enterprises sector which is struggling amid the Covid-19 crisis. Watch the full video for more.