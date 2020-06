Banks slow in transmitting rate cuts to customers? SBI MD explains mechanism

Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 07:52 AM IST

Are banks slow in transmitting lower interest rates to customers? This was the question posed to Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director of State Bank of India at a webinar of Mint's Pivot Or Perish series. The latest edition focused on India's micro, small and medium enterprises sector which is struggling amid the Covid-19 crisis. Watch the full video for more.