Business News/ Videos / Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump For US Presidential Bid

Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump For US Presidential Bid

Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 05:56 PM IST Livemint

Ending days of speculation of who will the Obama's back for their Democratic presidential nominee, Barack and Michelle Obama finally ended the suspense by endorsing Kamala Harris for the US President. In a phone call to Harris, the Obamas can be heard backing Harris' bid and ‘doing everything they can’ to get her to the White House after the elections in November. Watch to know more!

 
