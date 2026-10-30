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Barack Obama At His Wittiest Best, Goes All Out In Closing Midterm Campaign

Barack Obama speaking at a campaign rally in suburban Atlanta, offered a closing argument for Democrats in the final week of the midterm election campaign. 'These are not serious people, and we’re all paying the price for their lack of seriousness', he said in an all-out attack on Donald Trump. Obama came to Georgia to support the campaigns of US senator Jon Ossoff and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Watch.

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Published30 Oct 2026, 09:59 AM IST
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Barack Obama At His Wittiest Best, Goes All Out In Closing Midterm Campaign
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