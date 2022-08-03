Battleground Kota: Will Edtech giants topple legacy coaching centres in India?

Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 02:38 PM IST

India's coaching hub Kota has turned into a battle... moreIndia's coaching hub Kota has turned into a battleground for legacy coaching firms and ed-tech majors that are looking for domination offline. Coaching class lecturers are being poached by rival companies who offer advance salaries, joining bonuses and stock options.