Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 14 2025 15:08:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.20 -3.09%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 411.55 -0.59%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 246.85 2.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.95 0.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,375.00 -0.55%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Be a DJ, Not a Banker!’: Trump Fires At Goldman Sachs CEO Over Critical Tariff Report

‘Be a DJ, Not a Banker!’: Trump Fires At Goldman Sachs CEO Over Critical Tariff Report

Updated: 14 Aug 2025, 03:08 PM IST Livemint

President Trump has publicly launched a sharp criticism at the Goldman Sachs CEO following the bank’s new tariff analysis. The dispute stems from the firm’s economists warning that the bulk of tariff costs are being borne by American businesses and consumers, prompting a forceful response. Trump’s characterizing message urges the CEO to ‘focus on being a DJ’ rather than offering economic commentary. This exchange comes amid growing debate about the economic impact of tariffs and the roles of financial institutions in shaping public policy. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue