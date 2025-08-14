‘Be a DJ, Not a Banker!’: Trump Fires At Goldman Sachs CEO Over Critical Tariff Report

Updated: 14 Aug 2025, 03:08 PM IST

President Trump has publicly launched a sharp criticism at the Goldman Sachs CEO following the bank’s new tariff analysis. The dispute stems from the firm’s economists warning that the bulk of tariff costs are being borne by American businesses and consumers, prompting a forceful response. Trump’s characterizing message urges the CEO to ‘focus on being a DJ’ rather than offering economic commentary. This exchange comes amid growing debate about the economic impact of tariffs and the roles of financial institutions in shaping public policy. Watch.