Behind Biden, Saunak's applause for Air India’s $10 bn deal; Growth carrot amid global slowdown

Updated: 15 Feb 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Air India has signed a massive $100 billion deal w... moreAir India has signed a massive $100 billion deal with global aircraft manufacturing giants Airbus and Boeing. World leaders including American president Joe Biden, British PM, Rishi Saunak, and French President Macron called the deal historic. The deal will create a million jobs in the USA alone. France and UK will be the other beneficiaries of this deal. Watch as world leaders hail the Air-India's mother of all aviation deal.