Union minister Nitin Gadkari revealed in an exclusive interview with Mint a few days ago that there were funds of ₹30-40,000 crore earmarked to ease Delhi's traffic situation. Now, as per reports, the centre and Delhi government have cleared 9 major infrastructure projects worth ₹24,000 crore. This includes a mix of tunnels, flyovers, metro extensions and new roads which aim to cut travel time and reduce pollution, making daily commute smoother for millions of Delhi NCR residents. Here's all you need to know!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.