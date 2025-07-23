Behind Govt's BIG Push To Ease Traffic In Delhi-NCR: ₹ 24,000 Crore Plan To Decongest The Capital

Updated: 23 Jul 2025, 02:48 PM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari revealed in an exclusive interview with Mint a few days ago that there were funds of ₹30-40,000 crore earmarked to ease Delhi's traffic situation. Now, as per reports, the centre and Delhi government have cleared 9 major infrastructure projects worth ₹24,000 crore. This includes a mix of tunnels, flyovers, metro extensions and new roads which aim to cut travel time and reduce pollution, making daily commute smoother for millions of Delhi NCR residents. Here's all you need to know!