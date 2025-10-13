English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 13 2025 15:55:52
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 660.90 -2.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.95 -0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 286.40 -0.95%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 883.00 0.26%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,375.10 -0.50%
Business News/ Videos / Behind The Secret Scents of India's Rich & Elite | Luxury Lounge

Behind The Secret Scents of India's Rich & Elite | Luxury Lounge

Updated: 13 Oct 2025, 10:30 pm IST Livemint

Most of us would consider Hugo Boss, Davidoff or Calvin Klein fine perfumes. However, there's a quieter, more elusive world above them - Niche perfumes. Niche perfumes are fragrances that cost anywhere between 20,000 to 2.5 lakh rupees a bottle. They are produced in small batches using rare naturals and carefully chosen synthetics, ingredients you'll rarely encounter elsewhere. And, over the last few months, that world has begun to surface in India. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue