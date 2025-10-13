Behind The Secret Scents of India's Rich & Elite | Luxury Lounge

Updated: 13 Oct 2025, 10:30 pm IST

Most of us would consider Hugo Boss, Davidoff or Calvin Klein fine perfumes. However, there's a quieter, more elusive world above them - Niche perfumes. Niche perfumes are fragrances that cost anywhere between 20,000 to 2.5 lakh rupees a bottle. They are produced in small batches using rare naturals and carefully chosen synthetics, ingredients you'll rarely encounter elsewhere. And, over the last few months, that world has begun to surface in India. Watch!