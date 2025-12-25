Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Beijing Accuses U.S. Of Meddling In India–China Relations After Explosive Pentagon Report | Watch

Beijing Accuses U.S. Of Meddling In India–China Relations After Explosive Pentagon Report | Watch

Updated: 25 Dec 2025, 09:50 pm IST Livemint

Beijing has publicly pushed back against a new U.S. defence assessment, accusing Washington of interfering in the evolving dynamics between India and China. The remarks come amid renewed global focus on shifting alliances in Asia and how major powers interpret New Delhi-Beijing engagement. The response also follows wider scrutiny of recent Pentagon language that has raised strategic concerns in multiple capitals. Watch.