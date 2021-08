‘Bellbottom’ eyes ₹ 13 crore weekend, makes for slow start to film biz recovery

Updated: 24 Aug 2021, 07:36 AM IST

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom arrived in theatres on Thursday, making for a litmus test for the film exhibition sector. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.