Bengal Poll Drama: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Assault, Missing TMC Agents At Counting Centre | WATCH

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations of violence and electoral malpractice during the Assembly poll counting. In a strong statement, she claimed, “From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside the counting centre.” She also accused officials of failing to honour assurances given to TMC agents. The explosive claims come amid high tensions as vote counting continues in West Bengal.