Business News/ Videos / Bengaluru Brokers Offer ‘House Hunt Packages’ To Make Renting Easy | Are They Any Good?

Bengaluru Brokers Offer ‘House Hunt Packages’ To Make Renting Easy | Are They Any Good?

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 04:05 PM IST Livemint

The amount of time, effort and travel it requires house hunting in a city like Bengaluru is now a full-time job. The worst part perhaps is travelling in terrible Bengaluru traffic from one location to another until you have found the ideal place for yourself. For brokers, coordination with landlords, and potential tenants is also becoming increasingly difficult. To make it easier for house hunters Bengaluru realtors have come up with a neat plan. They are now offering house hunting packages which start from around 10,000 and offer tours to 5-6 locations in areas chosen by tenants. But are these packages any good? Watch to find out.

