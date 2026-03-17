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Bengaluru Cafe Adds ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Lemonade Bill Amid India’s LPG Row | Internet Reacts

Bengaluru Cafe Bill Goes Viral: 5% “Gas Crisis Charge” Added to Lemonade Order! A customer ordering two mint lemonades ( 179 each) was hit with an extra 5% surcharge labelled “Gas Crisis Charge,” pushing the bill higher and sparking nationwide outrage. The receipt, shared on Reddit and X, has triggered massive debate: Is this legal? Why charge for gas on lemonade? The timing isn’t random — India is facing severe LPG shortages after Iran’s retaliatory actions and Strait of Hormuz disruptions. Daily bookings jumped to 88 lakh (from 55 lakh pre-war), wait times extended (rural 45 days, urban 25 days), and panic buying has begun.

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Published17 Mar 2026, 12:07 AM IST
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Bengaluru Cafe Adds ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Lemonade Bill Amid India’s LPG Row
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