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Bengaluru Startup Pronto Faces Privacy Storm Over Recording AI Training Videos Inside Homes

A Bengaluru-based startup is facing growing scrutiny after reports around AI-related data collection inside customers’ homes triggered a wider privacy debate. Pronto, known for rapid household cleaning services, has come under attention after confirming a limited pilot involving recorded first-person footage during select cleaning jobs to support physical AI training. Watch.

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Published26 May 2026, 02:04 AM IST
Bengaluru Startup Pronto Faces Privacy Storm Over Recording AI Training Videos
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