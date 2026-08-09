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Bengaluru's Top Luxury Hotels Caught Serving Rotten Meat, Spoiled Milk And Expired Foods In A Raid

Food safety inspections at 26 three-star and five-star hotels across Bengaluru Urban have raised questions over compliance with food safety and hygiene standards. The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department deployed 30 teams and collected 35 samples of meat, milk, fish, spices, oil and other food products for laboratory testing. Watch.

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Published9 Aug 2026, 09:14 PM IST
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Bengaluru's Top Hotels Found Serving Rotten Meat, Spoiled Milk, Expired Foods
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