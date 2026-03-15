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Benjamin Netanyahu's Wife's Cryptic Post Amid Israel PM's 'Dead Rumours' | WATCH

A new wartime clip posted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone viral after social media users zoomed in and claimed he appears to have six fingers on one hand. The bizarre detail has fueled massive speculation that the footage was AI-generated, sparking conspiracy theories that Netanyahu is missing or even dead amid ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel. The frenzy exploded further with cryptic posts from Sara Netanyahu and commentators — even pulling an AI chatbot into the debate. What’s really behind this viral mystery?

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Published15 Mar 2026, 07:30 PM IST
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Benjamin Netanyahu's Wife's Cryptic Post Amid Israel PM's 'Dead Rumours' | WATCH
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