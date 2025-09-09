English
Business News/ Videos / Bessent Hints At MORE Tariffs On India To Cripple Russian Economy | Says, 'It Will Baring Putin...'

Bessent Hints At MORE Tariffs On India To Cripple Russian Economy | Says, 'It Will Baring Putin...'

Updated: 09 Sept 2025, 06:41 am IST Livemint

Bessent Hints At MORE Tariffs On India To Cripple Russian Economy | Says, 'It Will Baring Putin...' US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed that he thinks more sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia as well as countries that buy Russian oil, which includes India, could bring about an economic ‘collapse’ in Moscow. Watch!

 
