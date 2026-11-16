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Bessent Says Nvidia Must ‘Go Outside’ for New CEO as Jensen Huang Reportedly Eyes Comeback

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called on Nvidia to look outside the company for its next CEO, demanding a “dramatic shake-up” amid the chipmaker’s growing leadership crisis. Bessent also wants Nvidia’s board and outside counsel to address questions surrounding the company’s export-control compliance within 10 days. Meanwhile, reports suggest Nvidia has approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor to Jensen Huang. Adding another twist, reports indicate that embattled Huang is discussing a possible comeback as CEO. Will Nvidia bring in an outsider or could Jensen Huang return?

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Published16 Nov 2026, 02:14 PM IST
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Bessent Says Nvidia Must ‘Go Outside’ for New CEO
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