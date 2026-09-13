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Best of BRICS Summit 2026: Top Moments Featuring PM Modi, Xi Jinping & Putin In 6 Minutes

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi delivered several memorable moments, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the significance of the Rameswaram temple backdrop to a long handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Leaders including Modi, Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were at the centre of key diplomatic and informal interactions during the high-profile gathering. The summit highlighted both formal negotiations and personal exchanges among the world’s major emerging economies.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2026, 04:53 PM IST
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Best of BRICS Summit 2026: Top Moments Featuring PM Modi, Xi Jinping & Putin
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