Betrayal Or Strategy? Trump, Netanyahu & Iran’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Assets | Explained

Iran and the United States are heading into critical indirect talks in Islamabad, with Pakistan playing a key mediating role. Iran has sent a powerful delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US side is led by Vice President JD Vance. Analysts believe the meeting could unlock the release of around $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets — a major long-standing demand from Tehran. Iran is pushing for a ceasefire in Lebanon and recognition of its “legitimate rights,” while the US is demanding Iran forswear nuclear weapons and help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump has warned against any “manipulation,” and Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif has called the talks “decisive” for the region’s future.With fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, failure could quickly escalate tensions again.