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Beyond ChatGPT: How AI Agents Are Changing Enterprise Logistics | Salesforce | Techcetra Episode 5

PARTNERED As businesses race to adopt Agentic AI, one question remains: how do you move beyond experiments and create real business value? In this episode of Techcetra, Mint's technology podcast in partnership with Salesforce, we speak to Sandeep Dewangan, President & Group CIO, Safexpress, about how one of India's largest logistics companies is embedding AI into its core operations. From route optimisation and warehouse intelligence to enterprise data lakes and AI copilots, Sandeep explains why successful AI adoption isn't about flashy demos—it's about solving fundamental business problems at scale.

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Published30 Jun 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Beyond ChatGPT: How AI Agents Are Changing Enterprise Logistics | Salesforce | Techcetra Episode 5
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