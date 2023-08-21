Beyond the Dollar India's Bold Push for Rupee Supremacy | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 12:17 PM IST

In a world challenging the dominance of the US dollar, India's rising economic power seeks to make its rupee a global player. This captivating narrative explores the hurdles and ambitions of India's currency revolution. Amidst debates on convertibility and trade imbalances, the rupee's potential as a vehicle currency and means of payment is examined. With determination and bold steps towards international invoicing, India aims to create a more inclusive global economy. Follow the journey of the Indian rupee as it strives to connect nations, defy odds, and leave its mark on the global stage.