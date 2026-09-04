Beyond The Hype: Building AI That's Actually Scalable | #AllAboutAI EP 20 Part 3

Strategy alone isn't enough — without the right foundation, even the best AI ideas stay just ideas. In this episode of Mint's All About AI produced in partnership with Salesforce, Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, LiveMint, sat down with Yakov Solomon, EVP Software Engineering at Salesforce, to understand what it truly takes to build AI that's scalable and secure. Beyond the industry's obsession with AI's ‘wow factor’, he breaks down the most common foundational mistakes companies are still getting wrong.