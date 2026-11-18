Bezos Weighs In on Nvidia CEO Drama, Warns Against Hiring an Outsider to Replace Jensen Huang

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has weighed in on Nvidia’s leadership uncertainty, advising the company’s board to prioritise an internal candidate if co-founder Jensen Huang is not brought back as CEO. Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley and the World summit in Menlo Park, Bezos praised Huang for building Nvidia and said the complex chipmaker would be a difficult company for an outside CEO to lead. He also defended the technology industry against public criticism and discussed his work at AI startup Prometheus, revealing that tasks once requiring months can now be completed in just 12 hours.