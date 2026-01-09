Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Bharat Coking Coal IPO Opens: Price Band, GMP | Should Investors Subscribe For Listing Gains?

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Opens: Price Band, GMP | Should Investors Subscribe For Listing Gains?

Updated: 09 Jan 2026, 03:07 pm IST Livemint

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd’s IPO has opened for subscription, drawing strong attention from investors amid a solid grey market premium of around 48%. The PSU coal major, a subsidiary of Coal India, is offering shares in the 21– 23 price band through a 100% OFS worth 1,071 crore. Experts highlight BCCL’s strong cash flows, dominant role in India’s steel-linked coking coal supply, and attractive valuations compared to global peers. Shareholder quota eligibility for Coal India investors adds further interest. Should you subscribe for potential listing gains? Here’s what analysts say.