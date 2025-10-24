‘Bharat Mata Wants You…’, Zoho Founder Urges NRIs To Come Back To India Amid Brain Drain Concerns Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urges Indians living abroad to come back to India after a data from an economist revealed that an immigrant Indian on an average contributes over $1.7 million to US Federal Budget over 30 years time period. Watch to know more!
