Home
/ Videos
/ BharatPe's Suhail Sameer on Building A Digital-First DNA in FinTech
BharatPe's Suhail Sameer on Building A Digital-First DNA in FinTech
Updated: 27 Jan 2022, 02:26 PM IST
Livemint
- In the latest dispatch of ‘Meet The Unicorns’, Shrija Agrawal speaks with BharatPe's CEO Suhail Sameer to learn more about its journey, its watershed moment in the wake of mass digitization, what's next for the company, whether frugality is still a virtue for startups, the structural shift for consumers, the potential of Blockchain and more. Watch the full interview for more