‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ brings cheer for Hindi box office

Updated: 24 May 2022, 09:30 AM IST

With opening day earnings of over Rs13 crore, Bhoo... moreWith opening day earnings of over Rs13 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may finally make for some good news for the Hindi film industry. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment