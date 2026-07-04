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Bhutan Declines To Buy E20 Petrol From India, Asks For Regular Petrol Instead | Here's Why

Bhutan has asked India to continue supplying regular petrol instead of E20 fuel, citing concerns over storage infrastructure and vehicle performance in its mountainous terrain. The request has been conveyed to Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, even as India continues expanding its ethanol-blended fuel programme. Watch.

Livemint
Published4 Jul 2026, 09:42 PM IST
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Bhutan Declines To Buy E20 Petrol From India, Asks For Regular Petrol Instead
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HomeVideosBhutan Declines To Buy E20 Petrol From India, Asks For Regular Petrol Instead | Here's Why
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