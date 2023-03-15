Biden ‘slams the door shut on media’, avoids questions on SVB collapse

Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:52 AM IST

US President Joe Biden, infamous for 'zoning out' ... moreUS President Joe Biden, infamous for 'zoning out' during key moments, and leaving press conferences midway, did it again. A video of him leaving a briefing on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on Monday went viral on social media platforms garnering more than a million views in a few hours.