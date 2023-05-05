Biden Sounds AI Alarm; Meets Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai at White House

U.S President Joe Biden met with the CEOs of some of the largest AI firms, including Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, and emphasised the need for them to make sure their technologies are secure before they are used. Ahead of the American Presidential elections the U.S. administration wants to ensure that AI can’t be used to interfere with the elections in a detrimental way. Along with fears of threat to national security, and public safety. #biden #artificialintelligence #AIAlarm #ChatGPT #google #satyanadella #sundarpichai #microsoft