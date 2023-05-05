Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home/ Videos / Biden Sounds AI Alarm; Meets Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai at White House

Biden Sounds AI Alarm; Meets Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai at White House

Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:43 PM IST Livemint

U.S President Joe Biden met with the CEOs of some of the largest AI firms, including Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, and emphasised the need for them to make sure their technologies are secure before they are used. Ahead of the American Presidential elections the U.S. administration wants to ensure that AI can’t be used to interfere with the elections in a detrimental way. Along with fears of threat to national security, and public safety. #biden #artificialintelligence #AIAlarm #ChatGPT #google #satyanadella #sundarpichai #microsoft

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.