Big Blow For Microsoft, Infosys, TCS: U.S. Suspends Permanent Residency For Foreign Tech Workers

President Donald Trump’s administration has suspended Microsoft from a program that allows companies to apply for green cards for H-1B visa holders, accusing the tech giant of fraud. Vice President JD Vance said at a White House news conference that for every worker Microsoft laid off, it replaced them with one and a half “foreign indentured servants.” The H-1B program, heavily used by tech companies and dominated by Indian workers, has long been a target of Trump supporters who claim it undercuts American jobs.