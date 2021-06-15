OPEN APP
Big Bollywood films likely in cinemas only by Diwali

Updated: 15 Jun 2021, 07:51 AM IST Livemint
  • Cinemas are cautious about expecting pan-India theatrical reopening any time soon which means that big star vehicles may only see the light of the day for the Diwali weekend or after. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment
 

