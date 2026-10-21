Subscribe

Big Buzz! Jio IPO Makes History, Shatters 3 Mega Records

Jio Platforms’ 30,213 crore IPO became India’s fastest-ever fully subscribed public offering, reaching full subscription within 100 minutes of opening on October 21.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Jio IPO Makes History, Shatters 3 Mega Records
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosBig Buzz! Jio IPO Makes History, Shatters 3 Mega Records
Advertisement
Read Next Story